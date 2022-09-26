Les Gara, fighter for Alaska

To the editor: Many Alaskans view Mike Dunleavy as an extremist and a serious threat to women’s rights, workers’ rights and higher education. For many of us, the question becomes who to vote for — Les Gara or Bill Walker?
First and foremost, both of them are so much better than Dunleavy. In the new ranked choice voting, it is imperative that Alaskans place Les Gara first and Bill Walker second, or visa-versa. But in terms of the issue that has galvanized citizens across the country, Les Gara is the obvious choice. He is a longstanding champion of a woman’s right to control her own body, and with the Supreme Court and the Republican Party both bent on forced pregnancy, we need a true fighter. Les Gara has been fighting for women’s rights and workers’ rights in the Legislature for decades.