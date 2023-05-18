Legislature’s attempted betrayal of ranked choice voting

To the editor: With the usual disregard for democracy and the power of the vote, our legislators in the House majority seem to think we’ve forgotten that we voted to have ranked choice voting as our standard system for major state and national elections. This of course means we no longer allow an elitist minority of Republicans to decide on who gets to run for offices by maintaining a closed primary election. On the contrary, ranked choice voting greatly opens our political system to fairness and better choices. The last election for governor and the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives is proof enough. We have become the envy of many states because of the example of fairness and the true democracy reflected in our last major election.
Meanwhile, the Republican majority in the statehouse continues to try to repeal this vote of the people with proposed legislation. This is a perfect example of why we don’t trust government these days. No example of our Legislature’s willingness to try to hold on to illegitimate power is clearer than this. it is an obvious effort to overthrow the will of the voters.