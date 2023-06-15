 Skip to main content
Legislature deserves credit

To the editor: While the recently completed legislative session was at times messy, the final outcome was a good one: a balanced budget, a reasonable and affordable dividend, badly needed additional funding for education and child care, and a decent capital budget.

A special session shouldn’t have been necessary, but at least it was only one day instead of 30 days.

Harry McDonald is the former owner and CEO of Carlile Transportation Systems and retired from Saltchuk Resources in 2018.

