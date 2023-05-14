Legislators should not override a public referendum on ranked choice voting

To the editor: Legislators should not override the results of a public referendum.
House Bill 1 attempts to return us to a one-vote system and is an insult to the majority of Alaskans who voted (just 2½ years ago) to implement ranked choice voting (RCV). As a constituent from the Interior, I am disappointed to see House members (Mike) Prax and (Frank) Tomaszewski cosponsoring this obnoxious legislation and hope they will reconsider.
RCV is one of the few bright spots, a reason for optimism, in this moment of division and congressional dysfunction. At a national level, the two party system coupled with the one vote election system is failing us. We’re a nation of moderates but, just to get nominated, candidates must often appeal to extremist party insiders. It’s like they’re forced into armed camps, unable to work together to address our problems. But we have far more in common than those who profit from division would have us believe. (Note that Alaskans’ party registration is 57% nonpartisan or undeclared.)
The day after the fall election, House District 35 candidate Kevin McKinley said in an interview (reference the Nov. 9, 2022, KUAC FM 89.9 morning news archives) that he, a Republican, had actively campaigned for the second choice rankings of Democratic voters. Similarly, Democrat Ashley Carrick said that her campaign was shaped by RCV and that she had “broadened the base of people that you would consider as potential supporters.”
This impact of RCV on candidates, an incentive to bridge the divide, is exactly what we need. For voters, RCV is empowering. With your first choice, you can vote your conscience without contributing to a third-party spoiler situation. With your second choice you can vote pragmatically, and with your third, you can choose the lesser of two evils. RCV lets you express your values far better than the one vote system.
We should give RCV at least six more years and then reevaluate. Most candidates and voters have figured it out. Now let’s give it a fair run.