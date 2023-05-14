 Skip to main content
Legislators should not override a public referendum on ranked choice voting

To the editor: Legislators should not override the results of a public referendum.

House Bill 1 attempts to return us to a one-vote system and is an insult to the majority of Alaskans who voted (just 2½ years ago) to implement ranked choice voting (RCV). As a constituent from the Interior, I am disappointed to see House members (Mike) Prax and (Frank) Tomaszewski cosponsoring this obnoxious legislation and hope they will reconsider.

