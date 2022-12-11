Legislative comedy hour

To the editor: I couldn’t help but laugh when I saw the article in the paper (Dec. 7) about lawmakers Mike Prax and Robert Myers, who recently spoke to repeal ranked choice voting. Real comedians, these guys.
Somehow they think we are so uninformed that we can’t see that they have no risk whatsoever from the ranked choice system and probably never will. That’s because they are both in districts which are gerrymandered to vote for conservative candidates for at least the next 10 years. And Prax doesn’t even have to run after the primary. Nobody has managed to run against him. So why is ranked choice voting such a threat to these clowns? Perhaps they want others to join them in their isolation and ineffectiveness, because neither of these guys ever seems to do anything for the people or the state. Oh, except try for a bigger PFD. They otherwise want to eliminate all good government, any government in fact. Just ask them.
And Myers refuses to join the Senate majority caucus, so he will continue to be out in the political cold by not even trying to work with others, let alone learn what compromise means.
These two most-insulated legislators who have absolutely nothing to lose or gain from the ranked choice voting system, are starting up a new initiative in an organization called “Alaskans for Honest Elections”. They want to fight ranked choice voting because the message is “it is dishonest”? Like how? And who could be against honest elections? No one should. But what about our elections need more honesty? Beats me.
The silliness of the new group name should be enough, but these guys don’t seem to ever stop sinking to new lows. Our system isn’t dishonest. They are, by accusing it of dishonesty. If only we had legislators who concentrated on actually making our government and lives better instead of tearing down good ideas and new, better systems. It’s your vote. You get what you vote for.
Rich Seifert
Fairbanks