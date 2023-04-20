 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Legalize drugs to win the plague

To the editor: While the scourge of deadly drugs continuous to scour our nation, and with many of these drugs entering from Mexico, China and other countries to feed our nation’s addictive needs, it’s time to revisit a solution proposed in 1996 by arch conservative Republican author William F. Buckley, who along with others writing in the conservative National Review, proposed legalization of all drugs, including opioids.

In the 1996 article, “The War on Drugs is Lost”, they write “We are speaking of a plague that consumes an estimated $75 billion per year of public money, exacts an estimated $70 billion a year from consumers, is responsible for nearly 50 percent of the million Americans who are today in jail, occupies an estimated 50 percent of the trial time of our judiciary, and takes the time of 400,000 policemen — yet a plague for which no cure is at hand, nor in prospect.”

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.