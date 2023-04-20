Legalize drugs to win the plague

To the editor: While the scourge of deadly drugs continuous to scour our nation, and with many of these drugs entering from Mexico, China and other countries to feed our nation’s addictive needs, it’s time to revisit a solution proposed in 1996 by arch conservative Republican author William F. Buckley, who along with others writing in the conservative National Review, proposed legalization of all drugs, including opioids.
In the 1996 article, “The War on Drugs is Lost”, they write “We are speaking of a plague that consumes an estimated $75 billion per year of public money, exacts an estimated $70 billion a year from consumers, is responsible for nearly 50 percent of the million Americans who are today in jail, occupies an estimated 50 percent of the trial time of our judiciary, and takes the time of 400,000 policemen — yet a plague for which no cure is at hand, nor in prospect.”
Google shows that $145 billion in 1996 is equivalent to $261 billion today.
Googled another way: Alcohol consumption has killed 100,000 citizens every month over the past year — the same number of people estimated to have been killed from fentanyl over the past 12 months. One of these drugs is legal, allowing it to be consumed, possessed, manufactured and taxed in our country, and its addicts are encouraged to seek rehab as millions of citizens proudly go to AA or utilize other rehab resources. The other, just as addictive as alcohol yet only killing 8% as many citizens yearly, is illegal.
So these illegal drugs keep arriving. Private, for-profit jails overflow, law enforcement is forced to waste their time and funding, and we continue to pay out of our pockets and minds for a solvable problem. Do the math and the solution appears: Legalize drugs, build the drug labs here in the U.S., providing many thousands of new jobs in several economic sectors, along with a tax base to help addicts. End the reckless spending, educate our children (as we have successfully through investment in anti-smoking campaigns over the past 50 years), and build rehabilitation centers where needed.
The Netherlands, Switzerland, Portugal and Czechia are a handful of countries which have decriminalized drug use and possession for personal use and invested in harm reduction programs, greatly diminishing the problems associated with keeping drugs illegal. Free up the Fairbanks Police Department and the rest of our country’s venerable law enforcements’ time and funds to allow them to find and prosecute much worse public enemies — perhaps starting with the billionaires who openly brag about cheating and stealing taxpayers’ money with their empty promises to make our lives great again and again.