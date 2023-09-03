Leaving safety behind for the sake of profit

To the editor: Statistics I’d like Kinross and Black Gold to provide: 1) How many Kinross and Black Gold executives, workers and families live on the route from Tetlin/Tok to Fort Knox so they, too, will feel the impact of living on a haul road? 2) How many drivers are Alaska residents or will it be similar to many pipeline workers who take their earnings out of state?
There are so many unanswered questions.
Have drivers received LCV (long combination vehicle) training? If we can’t get enough school bus drivers, where does Black Gold/Kinross obtain local CDL drivers? Will Kinross executives accompany drivers when the hauling begins, especially in winter months when driving conditions are less than desirable? Will Kinross decision makers follow the ore trucks for the 240-plus miles to experience what it will be like for the public?
Is Kinross contributing money for road improvements for the ore hauling? Why should state and federal money be used solely for the benefit of a private, for-profit company? Will all the spent ore, once milled, be returned to the Mahn Choh mine? Why have our legislators been quiet? How will bus schedules or emergency vehicles be impacted because of being stuck behind slow ore trucks? How much more time will people need to get into and out of Fairbanks for appointments? With the size of the trucks, there are few places where they could pull over for an emergency vehicle to pass.
Recently heard the route isn’t going to be straight in on the Richardson to Steese Expressway, but will be Richardson to the Mitchell to Peger to Johansen to the Steese. Why, when a straight shot on the Richardson to Steese is available — or does the weight limit exceed the limits over the Chena? If the route isn’t straight in on the Richardson/Steese, it would create more traffic issues, cause more road damage, and impact more people and neighborhoods.
How much will modifications to Fort Knox cost? The cost of ore trucks, the cost of fuel, the personnel? Sure would like to see the figures on the cost of building a site in Tetlin/Tok since that seems to be the big reason for the truck hauling.
We are leaving safety behind for the sake of profit for a company based in Canada. Now when I see ads touting “Kinross cares,” I just say BS.