Leaving safety behind for the sake of profit

To the editor: Statistics I’d like Kinross and Black Gold to provide: 1) How many Kinross and Black Gold executives, workers and families live on the route from Tetlin/Tok to Fort Knox so they, too, will feel the impact of living on a haul road? 2) How many drivers are Alaska residents or will it be similar to many pipeline workers who take their earnings out of state?

There are so many unanswered questions.

