To the editor: I have formulated a theory, backed by observational evidence, on the cause of global warming and how to stop it. What do we get when we “Spring Forward”? An extra hour of daylight! That is the manmade cause of global warming, all that extra daylight! Proof? As soon as we spring forward the snow starts to melt!
Even more evidence, when we “Fall Back” we lose the extra daylight and it starts to snow! To eliminate this ecological catastrophe all we have to do ... is nothing. Leave the clocks alone!