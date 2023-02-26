 Skip to main content
Leave ranked choice voting alone

To the editor: I am writing in opposition to efforts to repeal ranked choice voting, which was adopted by the voters in 2020.

Ranked choice voting guarantees that our elected officials will be elected by a majority of voters. In the past 20 years, some of our most consequential statewide races were determined by a minority of voters because the votes were split by more than two people running for the office.

In 2016, Murkowski was elected by just 44.36% of voters.

In 2014, Walker/Mallott won with only 48.10% of the vote.

In 2010, Murkowski’s write-in campaign won with a mere 39.94%.

In 2008, Mark Begich beat Ted Stevens by a margin of 47.77% to 46.52%.

In 2006, the Palin/Parnell ticket won with 48.33%.

In 2004, Murkowski won with 48.62% over Tony Knowles.

There is nothing in these numbers to suggest that if these had been ranked choice elections, that a more moderate candidate would have been elected. In fact, the opposite may have happened.

It has been possible for our leaders to be elected by a minority of voters because we often have many candidates running for an office. With ranked choice voting, it’s the person who gets the majority of votes, not the person who gets the most votes. That’s how democracy works, right?

Not all my favorites won in the latest election. That’s how elections go. But I am satisfied that the majority of voters voted for those now in office.

Please leave ranked choice voting alone.

