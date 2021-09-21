You have permission to edit this article.
Leading blindly over the cliff

To the editor: By pushing disproven lies such as election fraud, Republicans are weakening the trust that people have in their brand while also weakening our country by polarizing the populace and reducing the trust that people have in our government.

Americans ousted the previous president, partly because of his habitual lying. One newspaper counted over 30,000 lies (many of them repeats) coming from his lips during his time in office. That far too many Republican politicians have chosen to follow this trend and repeat many of his lies reflects poorly on their sense of civic responsibility, and I suggest, poorly on their sense of longterm political strategy.

Unlike Democrats, who ordinarily have the cohesiveness of a herd of cats, Republicans march in step and find it much easier to work together to accomplish things. With wise leadership this is good, but when Republicans act like lemmings following fools blindly over a cliff, this is most definitely bad.

