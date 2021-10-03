Leadership roles in our community

To the editor: Good leaders tells the truth, listen to and value all constituents, and separate personal beliefs when weighing decisions that effect the health and safety of the community. Listening to our local health care experts matters and can save lives in a pandemic. Respect, civility and gratitude matters to our beleaguered healthcare providers. Masking, social distancing and vaccination are steps that most residents can adopt to help curb the frightening spread of this virus and limit future mutations. Undermining and giving misinformation to discredit these strategies is inexcusable during our health crisis. Health care providers have worn masks for years and with good hygiene have protected their patients and not died from lack of oxygen and “bad” germs. How can you help?
Our local election offers clear choices regarding how candidates would handle the pandemic and other issues.
Lance Roberts is a man of radical contradictions of values and beliefs. His recent community perspective is a perfect example. No regulations or mandates unless they fit into his narrow world beliefs. In conversations with him, my opinions were treated with condescension and dismissed often just because I was a woman. We are not equals in his world. He has gotten financial support from an organization that says it is fine to take advantage of people during an environmental disaster by raising prices for essential commodities like water. Christian values? Roberts states that all progressives lie. At the League of Women Voters forum Roberts, Patricia Silva and Sally Gant gave misinformation and lied about the health effects of wearing a mask. Andrew Graham feels that immune-compromised students should just stay home and learn on line since their classrooms aren’t safe. Shouldn’t all children have a safe and healthy learning environment? Silva spouts outrageous lies and misinformation and if elected may propose excavating under the borough building to discover tunnels filled with who knows? Her worldview is frightening!
Please vote for these candidates: Dave Guttenberg for Seat A, Savannah Fletcher for seat F, Kristan Kelly for Seat G, Chyra Sanderson and Erin Morotti for school board. We need their honesty and ability to listen and compromise in our local government.