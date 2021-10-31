Lavelle's vaccine requirement

To the editor: Bravo to Kathy Lavelle and Frank Eagle!
As a physician and frequent customer I applaud the owners of Lavelle’s Bistro for having the wisdom and the courage to require customers and staff to be vaccinated against Covid-19.
Considering how highly transmissible the new virus variants are and that outdoor dining is no longer possible now that winter has arrived, this decision supports public health as well as the safety of customers and staff.
In most of Europe it is impossible to enter any restaurant, bar, hotel or concert venue without proof of being fully vaccinated against Covid-19. I hope more restaurants in Fairbanks will decide to follow suit.
