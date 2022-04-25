Lathrop puts on a great production

To the editor: Lathrop High School’s production of “Into the Woods” is definitely worth going to see. My husband and I saw it on Friday night and came away going WOW! This is a solid show: singing, orchestra, set and technical aspects are all five star! This is tough music, and those students made it sound easy.
Carolyn Soderlund built a strong program at Lathrop, and now TJ Hovest, Connie Oba and Lucas Clooten are carrying it forward! Hats off to all! Do go see it, and you will come away smiling.