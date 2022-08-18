Late deadline for write-in candidates

To the editor: I am very disappointed with my voting performance at this recent election. Normally, I know who’s who and which candidates I will vote for. This primary election snuck up on me, especially with regard to the write-in candidates.
I get most of my news from the Daily News-Miner and KUAC FM radio. I was away for over three weeks of July, but I received all the newspapers for that time. I also read all of them, mostly checking the obituaries, I must admit, but looking for election information.
I don’t remember reading anything about write-in candidates, particularly which races had these candidates and who they were. I did visit the Alaska Division of Elections website, but it wasn’t very helpful either. Today I found out from the Alaska Division of Elections that the application deadline for a candidate wanting to apply to be a write-in coincides with the first day of Early Voting. That date this year was on Aug. 1. That doesn’t make any sense. If I go to vote on the first day of Early Voting, I may not know all the eligible candidates.
The Wednesday, Aug. 17, paper points out that the changes to polling places were not publicized enough, so that some voters were unaware of the changes. Any impediment to convenient voting should be avoided at all costs if we expect good turnout numbers.
So I ask my legislators to pick up on this and write a bill to make voting work better.
P.S. A good way to make it harder for older eyes to read the paper is to put a picture of polling booths behind the words.