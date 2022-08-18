 Skip to main content
Late deadline for write-in candidates

To the editor: I am very disappointed with my voting performance at this recent election. Normally, I know who’s who and which candidates I will vote for. This primary election snuck up on me, especially with regard to the write-in candidates.

I get most of my news from the Daily News-Miner and KUAC FM radio. I was away for over three weeks of July, but I received all the newspapers for that time. I also read all of them, mostly checking the obituaries, I must admit, but looking for election information.

