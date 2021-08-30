Lance Roberts for Borough Assembly

To the editor: (Sunday) morning I read a letter to the editor that really shocked me.
Elyse Guttenberg wrote a letter about Lance Roberts that proves she doesn’t know him at all and is only interested in promoting her own political agenda. I mean, in politics, we all promote our agendas, so I don’t blame her for asking people to vote for her preferred candidate. What shocked me is what she accused Lance Roberts of and how she chose to attack his religious beliefs without really understanding him at all. I am a woman who has worked with Lance on a nonprofit board for nearly a decade. I am a woman who is in a public position of power, which Lance supported and encouraged. I am a woman who supports Lance Roberts for assembly.
The letter accused Lance of basically wanting to rule over women, oppress them, and treat them badly. What women who know Lance know is that he supports women. First and foremost, Lance is married to an empowered woman. His wife is an educated professional and works outside the home. She is active in the community and has a mind and voice of her own. No one would call her oppressed. Lance has supported many, many women as candidates and peers.
Another accusation made is that Lance is against modern feminism. I am against modern feminism, too, and I am a woman! The gross misrepresentation of “feminism” is the problem here. True feminism is the support and empowerment of women to lead fulfilling lives in any manner they choose that honors their human dignity and respects their unique feminine qualities and gifts. It is not making women into men by creating a gender free environment. It is not smashing the dignity of men by humiliating them.
If you are a person who supports individual freedom, lower taxes and smaller government there is only one clear choice for Borough Assembly, Lance Roberts.