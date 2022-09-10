Kuba Grzeda is an investment in our community

To the editor: Fairbanks is fortunate to have a candidate dedicated to supporting local business, our public schools and problem solving the economic issues that impact each of us living here in this community. Kuba Grzeda is exactly this candidate. I have known Kuba as a dedicated student in our local schools. I have watched him compete on the running and ski trails, statewide as an outstanding athlete, but more importantly an unwavering supporter of his teammates.
As a community member, Kuba represents what we all wish for — that the next generation will choose to live here, invest, put down roots and stay. To make this decision, that our community is a place worth investing in, we — the voters in this community — have to invest and support our young people. Kuba is a problem solver, he has vision, he wants Fairbanks to be a place where more people want to remain, not pull up roots and leave. Kuba cares about this community and ultimately, he cares about us. He is an organizer, a change maker, and his enthusiasm, even when faced with challenges, brings others together.