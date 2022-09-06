To the editor: In the upcoming election on Oct. 4, I am supporting Kuba Grzeda for Borough Assembly and I urge my Fairbanks neighbors to do the same.
I have known Kuba over the past several years, and I can confidently say that there are few people who care more about our community and also have the ability to improve it. Kuba actively promotes volunteerism, which I have seen first hand as he serves as vice president in the local Running Club North. I am also aware that Kuba already serves our community in many other ways, such as coaching local sports, volunteering at various nonprofits, and much more. Kuba’s free time is filled with helping others and engaging those around him to do the same. Kuba clearly has the ability to lead by example, organize groups of people, and enact change.