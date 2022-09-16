Kuba Grzeda for Borough Assembly

To the editor: Curious, compassionate, deliberative, informed, engaged. These are just a few of the qualities that describe Kuba Grzeda, who I will be voting for in the Borough Assembly election on Oct. 4.
Kuba has a strong position on key issues, such as education, our economy and community services, but what makes him truly stand out is his character. When I learned that Kuba was running for Borough Assembly, I asked about his priorities and goals as a candidate. Kuba was ready, not with soundbites, but with well-thought-out answers to issues that he has been contemplating since long before he decided to run for office.
Even more impressive, when presented with difficult questions from skeptical voters I have watched as Kuba used this as an opportunity to open up dialogue and find common ground. Kuba is open-minded, and when he engages with others, he always seeks to understand. Kuba is among the few people who become more civil and thoughtful as the number of voices in the room increases. This quality would serve him well as he works to find solutions that satisfy the needs of business owners, workers, and our
Kuba has been community-minded for as long as I’ve known him, and his actions reverberate in real and meaningful ways. He has spent years professionally and through local engagement learning what makes a community successful. Kuba understands our concerns as residents, and most importantly he understands the role that the Borough Assembly has in serving us. Raised in Fairbanks, I have watched some of my peers leave a place we love for better opportunities Outside. Kuba has the drive, experience, and long-term vision to make Interior Alaska a place where people will want to stay, or to come back to.
As a proud voter and lifelong Alaskan, I have never been more enthusiastic about a local candidate, and there is no one I would rather see making decisions for our borough than Kuba Grzeda.