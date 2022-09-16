 Skip to main content
Kuba Grzeda for Borough Assembly

To the editor: Curious, compassionate, deliberative, informed, engaged. These are just a few of the qualities that describe Kuba Grzeda, who I will be voting for in the Borough Assembly election on Oct. 4.

Kuba has a strong position on key issues, such as education, our economy and community services, but what makes him truly stand out is his character. When I learned that Kuba was running for Borough Assembly, I asked about his priorities and goals as a candidate. Kuba was ready, not with soundbites, but with well-thought-out answers to issues that he has been contemplating since long before he decided to run for office.

