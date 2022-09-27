Kuba Grzeda for Assembly

To the editor:
We are very fortunate to have someone of Kuba’s community spirit, experience and energy running to serve on the Borough Assembly. He has actively contributed to many nonprofits, he grew up in Fairbanks and attended our public schools, and now leads National Science Foundation programs in Fairbanks. Given his deep involvement with the Running Club North, it is clear that he has the energy to not only run for office but to do the work. Please join us in voting for Kuba Grzeda for the FNSB Assembly.