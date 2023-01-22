Kroger should boost worker pay

To the editor: I remember going to the “new” Fred Meyer when it opened decades ago. I got lost in the organic food section and was helped by the staff to find my parents. Today, I’m proud to stand with these same West Fred Meyer workers fighting for a new contract and from the national Kroger Co.
These workers are our family and our friends. They are those who helped get our families fed (and toilet papered) through the pandemic. They deserve a fair contract that provides pay raises to keep up with the cost of living and quality, and affordable health care. These friends and neighbors worked on the front lines during the pandemic to provide our community a critical service by working at Fairbanks’ largest grocery store.
Kroger Co., which owns Fred Meyer, is one of the largest and most profitable grocery store chains in the country. The Fred Meyer West store is among the highest grossing stores in Kroger Co.’s portfolio. While an average store will do in the ballpark of $1 million in sales per week, the Fred Meyer West store consistently tops $3 million in sales per week.
With billions in profit, the company can afford to pay its workers fair wages and allow them access to a healthcare plan that would provide quality, affordable care and save the company money (We want our grocery store workers to be healthy when they’re handling our food, and no better way than to ensure they can see a doctor, not spread germs.). This is especially true since Kroger Co. CEO Rodney McMullen topped the list of CEOs with the highest ratios of pay compared with their companies’ average worker. McMullen’s $18.2 million total compensation in 2021 was 679 times that of the median Kroger employee’s pay, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings.
As the Fairbanks saying goes, “If you want to catch up with your friends, just go to Fred Meyer.” That’s because it’s a great store, with great workers who support us, and now it’s time to stand with them.
Many of us go to Fred’s nearly every day. It won’t be easy, but it is essential for Fairbanks to support our fellow Fairbanksans over Outside profits. I will stand behind them every step of the way, including honoring a picket line should they decide to exercise their right to strike.
Alaska is a union state and Fairbanks is a union town. We stand together. I urge Kroger Co. to find their courage and do the right thing. Agree to a fair contract.