Kristan Kelly's perspective fits Fairbanks

To the editor: I plan to vote for Kristan Kelly on Oct. 5.
I have served on the assembly for just under seven years and in that time discerned some things about the characteristics and qualities I admire in others who serve. The best assembly members are ones who not only listen but also seek to understand and empathize with people who have other perspectives, even if they don’t agree with them at first (or even in the end). Common ground and compromise are often achievable. Effective assembly members do their research and make decisions based on facts, not dogma or politics, for the greater community good. I believe Kristan has those qualities and characteristics.
Kristan is a registered nonpartisan voter. She has a moderate approach. She understands solid borough services are needed so that the private sector and other employers can attract and retain good employees to Fairbanks. Good schools, roads, parks and recreation, libraries and trails all contribute to making Fairbanks an attractive place to live and visit. But that’s not a blank check. As the owner of several properties in the borough, Kristan supports the borough tax cap and wants efficient local government that works for its constituents. She’ll have a sensible approach to budgets.
Kristan’s 25-year career in private and public education began at Monroe Catholic High School, teaching religion and ethics. She then spent 13 years as a counselor at the BEST homeschool program. She’s now helping high school students earn college credit through the North Star Middle College. She understands that employers need educated and trained employees, which starts in K-12.
As a longtime resident of Two Rivers, a former dog musher and avid trail user, Kristan also has the perspective of residents living in more rural parts of the borough. I think that’s a valuable perspective to have on the assembly and one that has been missing in recent years.
For these and other reasons, please join me in supporting Kristan Kelly for Assembly Seat G.