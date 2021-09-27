Kristan Kelly for fresh ideas

To the editor: I encourage borough voters to support Kristan Kelly for Assembly Seat G in the Oct. 5 election.
I have known Kristan for many years. She is an avid outdoorswoman, a cross-country skier, an educator, mom and wife. I have watched her deal with various issues over the years and know she is a positive person with constructive and fresh ideas about solving problems. She knows how to work with others to find common ground and achieve her goals.
She is smart, ethical, dedicated and hard working. She can be tough while also being kind.
Kristan is fiscally cautious, and she supports the borough tax cap. She’ll bring common sense and careful scrutiny to budgeting.
Kristan also understands that to attract and retain employees (both private and public) in Fairbanks, and to allow the economy to thrive and grow, we need good public services as well as a high-quality education system.
Kristan loves Fairbanks and cares about our community. She will make the best decisions for our community to prosper and be the place where we all want to live and retire.
Early voting has begun at Shopper’s Forum, check out the FNSB website for absentee ballot instructions or vote in person for Kristan on Oct. 5. Thanks.
Barbara L. Schuhmann,
Fairbanks