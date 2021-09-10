Kristan Kelly for Borough Assembly

To the editor: I urge voters of the Fairbanks borough to vote for Kristan Kelly in the upcoming Borough Assembly election in October.
I have known Kristan for years. She is level-headed, conscientious and tenacious. I once butted heads with her while serving on a committee of the Nordic Ski Club of Fairbanks. She was always civil, but she was also very determined. In the end, her arguments won me over, though somewhat grudgingly. Later, I agreed that her course of action had been a good one. I’m glad she persevered.
Kristan is also politically moderate, unlike her opponent, Lance Roberts. I appreciate Mr. Roberts’ commitment to public service, but his stances are usually far too extreme for me. You can see some of Mr. Roberts’ comments and actions on Dermot Cole’s blog (www.dermotcole.com). I want elected officials who are more open-minded to a variety of viewpoints. That’s Kristan, open-minded but also tough and determined.
For me the choice is easy. I hope you agree and vote for Kristan Kelly on Oct. 5.