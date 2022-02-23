Knowing the future benefits of present resource development
To the editor: Given the optimistic heading on Steve Thompson’s Feb. 19 Community Perspective, I anticipated compromise proposals to make Manh Choh a win for everyone. I was disappointed. The title should have been “We can make Manh Choh a win for Kinross.”
Mr. Thompson’s logic is nothing new — advocating resource development at any cost to Alaska if it injects dollars into the present economy and into the pockets of the developers. From a business standpoint the bottom line is what counts, not the gross sales. As presently proposed, the costs of this project in terms of road maintenance, loss of tourism on the Tok to Fairbanks route, reduced quality of life for residents using the highway, and serious traffic accidents are all costs that produce a negative bottom line. Yes, mining has been a part of Alaska’s history but following Mr. Thompson’s reasoning we will make the same shortsighted decisions regarding resource development that we have in the past.
Kinross, like the oil and mining developers that came before, has the goal of taking a resource from Alaska. When it is depleted, as history repeats itself, they will leave with their coffers full. Wise leaders considering the present and future well being of Alaskans would negotiate terms creating a long-term benefit for Alaska rather than a short-term bailout of the present economy.
Right now is the opportunity to partner with Kinross to build a railroad for safe, efficient movement of the ore and as the first step of a rail connection to the rest of the United States and Canada. The benefits of railroad access to Alaska for freight transport and for tourism are obvious and endless.
If Kinross is “committed to responsible mining and bringing real value to our lives” (as Thompson writes) and we want them “contributing to our economy and playing a positive role in our community” (as Thompson writes), their investment in a railroad for ore transport would mean that “the way we mine has changed significantly” (as Thompson writes). For the first time since Jay Hammond, Alaska would be looking at the future benefits of present resource development.