Kinross trucking plan needs a thorough impact study

To the editor: The Kinross trucking plan must not be allowed to proceed without a thorough impact study. As a nearly 45-year resident, driving the highways between Delta Junction and Fairbanks, I have shuttled family, school students and neighbors year-round in various vehicles, including school vans.
Challenges now include roads obstructed/interrupted by construction, ice, resuspended snow, school bus stops, drivers over the line, drivers passing on double yellow, drivers crosswise in the road, fuel tankers and long military convoys. Add this to cautions when rounding curves and 65 mph speed limits.
Imagine trying to access these highways in any of these conditions from a dead stop with a steady stream every 7.5 minutes of trucks and doubles trailers that sandwich commuters, school buses and others. I have attended three Kinross meetings virtually and despite public concerns, the same plan is repeated. The plan is only that. A trucking contractor, trucks and restrictions for each are just concepts. These are presented as guarantees but are merely pledges. Analysis yielding concrete data needs to be compiled to weigh the effects of Kinross’ intentions. Where is the Traffic Impact Analysis (TIA) that would help assess real impacts and allow the DOTPF to plan infrastructure accordingly?
Other routes? Kinross could build a mill or pursue a railway transport with the state, if it so chose. Their profit margin is not our problem but will become our burden.
I want Delta and all highway communities to “get something” out of this deal. No increased road damage, no large truck noise 24/7/365, no loss of life. Out of state visitors already avoid highways that could more likely bust a windshield or have high accident rates. Many drivers may follow suit on another route away from the stress of highways from Tok to Fairbanks.
I am not anti-mine. I am anti-the loss of life this will cause, human or animal. I am anti our liability for increased road maintenance.
Alaskans will substantially pay for the Kinross Peak Gold LLC Canadian profit. We are a vital piece of the impacted environment.