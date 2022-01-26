 Skip to main content
Kinross trucking plan needs a re-examination

To the editor: In 1996, Fort Knox had a meeting with residents of Cleary Summit and told us that they were going to operate the mine for 12 years, and then they would pack up the mill and move on. Many years later, they built a gigantic heap leach explaining that it would be much cheaper than the mill.

I suggest that now is the time to pack that mill up and move it to Tetlin.

I have been commuting on the Steese Highway for 50 years and know how treacherous it can be. With the proposed trucking, there would be no safe chance to pass a vehicle on the Steese from the end of the four-lane at Engineer Creek to Twin Creeks Road. The section between the Pedro Monument and Twin Creeks Road would be a nightmare. Road conditions can be very hazardous with snow, ice, fog and mud (that is dragged onto the road from the mine). If you happen to get behind a truck carrying a load uphill (and you will), you will be creeping up the highway with no place to pass. The two pull-offs are inconveniently located at the beginning of the hill and just before Twin Creeks Road. Scoogie Gulch would be another nightmare. The trucks they are proposing to use could not get through that switchback without crossing into the other lane.

It seems to me that this trucking project is being railroaded without sufficient research or thought to the safety and wellbeing of affected residents. Once again, it is past time to pack up the mill and move it.

