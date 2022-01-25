Kinross trucking plan must be revised

To the editor: Kinross’ Manh Choh Mine trucking route designed to haul mining ore through the streets of Fairbanks cannot be allowed to go forward as proposed.
At full operation, an 80-ton highway tractor pulling two side-dumps would drive through at least eight traffic signals every eight minutes, all day and all night, seven days per week. Stop and think about that for a minute. The negative impact on our air quality, as well as the noise, dust and road congestion through our town is unacceptable and will affect the quality of our lives in Fairbanks for years to come.
Fairbanks already has a serious PM2.5 air quality issue, primarily caused by burning wood and fossil fuels combined with poor air movement. Why would we agree to a transportation plan that will make this worse? Allowing this trucking plan to be implemented will impact the health of everyone in Fairbanks, especially children, the elderly and those with health issues. Now imagine all of those massive vehicles driving through the DOT-planned construction of the new Johansen/Steese intersection slated to begin in 2024.
Project managers claim the life of this mine will be four to five years. According to the mine’s website, an extendable lease with the Tetlin Tribal Council covering 675,000 acres is in place. Royalty rates increase until they reach a maximum after-production year seven. If the ore is as high grade as they claim, rest assured that Kinross will expand this mine and extend its life, as they did at Fort Knox. Or perhaps they will want to begin trucking operations from other new mines. The bottom line is that we cannot let a precedent be set of allowing our city streets to be used as mining ore haul roads. If using existing public roads is the only way this project is financially feasible (as Kinross claims), the route must be amended to bypass Fairbanks altogether. Our local leaders and regulatory agencies need to address these concerns before approving any plan.