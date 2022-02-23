Kinross trucking plan is pennies on the dollar
To the editor: It’s clear after reading Rep. Steve Thompson’s opinion piece in Saturday’s FDNM that Kinross Gold’s well-paid lobbyists in Juneau have done their job.
The wording he uses could have come right from notes taken during the community PR presentations except that he took some liberty with the number of jobs at Fort Knox (1,000 vs. 700 quoted by Kinross General Manager Jeremy Brans). Thompson also failed to address the elephant in the room: The unprecedented trucking plan using Alaska’s public highways and five miles of Fairbanks’ city streets, including 384 ore haulers on Peger Road and the Johannsen Expressway everyday and every night to get the ore from Tetlin to Fort Knox, a journey of 240 miles. I say unprecedented because, from my research, no mining company anywhere else in the country is allowed to use public highways as their private ore hauling roads. If there is a safe precedent, I can’t find it, so I call on Kinross to show me.
Most folks I’ve spoken with have no problem with responsible mining in Alaska. But the safety issues related to the frequency and size of the ore trucks running every 7.5 minutes, every hour of every day of the year, on roads and bridges not designed for this type of traffic, causes them to pause. No one thinks this is a smart idea except Kinross, who sees only dollar signs, and state officials who see political gain. DOT publicly has said practically nothing against it, but this plan will cost DOT hundreds of millions in maintenance and capital improvement funding that could be spent on higher need projects across the state.
Don’t be fooled — Kinross is telling investors and stakeholders that this project is the best thing since sliced bread. They know they’ve struck gold with this free trucking plan and that Alaskans will earn pennies on the dollar and pay a very high price in decreased highway safety and increased road maintenance costs. Just because Kinross can do something, doesn’t mean they should.