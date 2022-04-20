Kinross trucking concerns

To the editor: I share the concerns about the proposed trucking of ore from the Manh Choh mine site to Fairbanks over 200 miles of two-lane road during all seasons at an estimated average of one truck every seven minutes for the next several years. It’s not morally acceptable.
Kinross has proven itself to be a valuable participant in this community, providing good jobs and donating to many worthy causes. And while terrible misfortunes have occurred at Fort Knox Mine, for an operation of such magnitude, their safety record has been exemplary. This is because Kinross tightly controls access to the mine and activities within it.
Unfortunately, such control ends at the edge of the mine property. If the proposal goes through, trucks will be traveling on narrow roads with limited visibility, often beset with extreme weather conditions, none of which Kinross can control.
More importantly, Kinross can’t control Alaska drivers, too many of whom disregard all safety measures. We all know this. Passing ore trucks will become a favored pastime for such drivers. Head-on collisions are going to increase dramatically, and with them will come increased fatalities. These will often be people living along the way, driving their kids to school or running to the nearest store, only to encounter an oncoming vehicle racing around an ore truck. It’s not a matter of if this will happen, but how often. Given the driving habits of far too many Alaskans, it’s a foregone conclusion that such accidents won’t be uncommon.
So a question that needs answering is, how many lives are we willing to sacrifice for Kinross? Because sacrifice lives we will.
The Manh Choh mine is supported by the local community, which understandably wants jobs. Processing the ore on site will further increase employment prospects in a place with few economic opportunities. Onsite processing is the simple solution, and given Kinross’ safety record in Fairbanks, the one least likely to cost lives.
This might not make the most economic sense for Kinross, but it makes the most moral sense for Alaska, and is the only option worthy of consideration.