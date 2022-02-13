Kinross trucking 101

To the editor: The “concern” of the Kinross hauling is just an expansion of truck transportation that already exists. No one company or industry should be singled out and excluded from using our highways if the equipment is legal. The proposed truck combinations are the same as the side dumps that hauled 45-ton rock from Brown’s Hill and Fort Knox to the Salcha Military Bridge, lasting two years.
The Steese bypass routes truck traffic from the Richardson Highway to the Steese and Elliott Highways without going through any residential or business area. Two additional trucks per hour each way won’t even be noticed.
For 27 years Valdez has had 48 trips daily of trucks pulling two trailers, hauling refinery products to the tank farm. The route requires they go right through the middle of the Valdez business district every 30 minutes each way with no effect on tourism. The weather and road conditions in Valdez are much more challenging than the Interior.
Memories appear to be poor or selective. Remember the pipeline days with all those trucks driving on the Richardson Highway and operating out of the old railroad and pipe yards with heavy over-length and over-width loads? More than 48 trucks a day went through Fairbanks.
Let’s make a solution that is practical and feasible. DOT has taken an initial step with the addition of some immediate passing lanes. About 30 miles of the Richardson needs attention in addition to what the DOT proposes. Use this opportunity to leverage our state government to improve Interior roads and provide the needed personnel and equipment for winter maintenance.
This is an opportunity just like the F35s at Eielson Air Force Base. The additional car and truck traffic it created hasn’t affected driving on the Richardson Highway.
Instead of us trying to create roadblocks, lets provide solutions. It is in Fairbanks’ best interest to promote the longevity of the Fort Knox facility by bringing ore from Tetlin.
Alaskans have proved they can make things work, and this challenge is one we should all want to accomplish. Let’s don’t miss this opportunity.