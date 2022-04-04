 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor

Kinross refresher

  • Comments

To the editor: I’d like to respond to the letter published March 27 by Rich Hughes and correct some misinformation. For starters, I have never been on the KFAR “Problem Corner” radio show as he claims. Second, I have never said the Manh Choh mine will only pay 3% mining royalty to the state. I have no idea where he got that information.

Out of curiosity, I went to the KFAR audio archive and listened to the February 28 Problem Corner. There was a call-in question from “Mel” about taxation but it certainly didn’t lead me to believe that 3% was the most the mine would pay. I recommend that Rich Hughes go back and listen to that program again to refresh his memory. The show was about opposition to the Kinross trucking plan, not against the mine or what it would pay in the way of taxes.

