Kinross' public meeting

To the editor: I thought it was outrageous that the Kinross Gold Mine’s Jan. 18 meeting at Pioneer Park Civic Center was not made available virtually to those who were unable to attend in person. It was advertised that it would be online. I managed to find the “join here” link after a frustrating search, but the sound was so distorted the speakers could not be heard.

The only voices I heard clearly were the public who were trying to join virtually and were requesting that the connection be cleared up so that they could listen. Before the meeting began, I heard an announcement that it was GCI Conference that was providing the broadcast. What is that? It certainly wasn’t working on Tuesday night. The problem seemed to be something that could have been fixed, but I gave up after 10 minutes or so.

To me this looks like a conspiracy to prevent the large portion of the general public from testifying about this Kinross highway project.

My input is that this project is too gigantic, too damaging to our highways, too much of a threat to other users of the roads, too much of a threat to climate change and too much of a threat to Interior residents’ health because of all the carbon dioxide and PM2.5 particles going into the air that we breathe.

And after all that, why do we need so much gold anyway? Not to store at Fort Knox. Could someone explain “gold for everyday use”?

