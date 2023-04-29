 Skip to main content
Kinross needs to show more cards on table

To the editor: I have been following the discussion on the virtues of the Kinross trucking proposal. Most responses have been against the proposal and the few in favor mostly cite jobs and the view that it will not be that bad.

In reading these disputes it would seem the decision to proceed with the haul has pretty much been based on the premise that it is “legal.” No, it may not be environmentally sound, nor ethically sound, nor in the interest of public safety. But it is “legal” because the law does not say that this type of truck cannot be on our roads for the transport of tailings. Neither, do I believe, is there anything in the law that says that they can, but more importantly there is nothing in the law that says they can’t.

