Kinross Manh Choh's perpetual 24/7 convoy

To the editor: Who doesn’t love an Alaska road trip? My favorite is from Fairbanks to Valdez on the Richardson Highway. The Richardson Highway has spectacular scenery. Driving is leisurely and stress-free. It's magical.
This summer, my nephew and his wife are visiting. Of course, we will drive to Valdez. The drive may be a highlight of their lives.
However, in two years a perpetual convoy of Kinross Manh Choh ore trucks might be permitted on the Richardson Highway. Wouldn't this spoil the wonderful driving experience to Valdez? Spoiled, too, for travelers between Delta Junction and Tok.
My greatest concern is safety. A perpetual 24/7 convoy of ore-hauling, 70-ton trucks will make the drive nerve-racking. This winding road has blind curves. The public’s patience will be put to the test, and I can imagine frustrated drivers will take risks to pass those big trucks. There are few passing lanes.
The ore trucks will surely bunch up on the 480 mile round trip. Imagine the unnerved Toyota Prius driver sandwiched in a cluster of 120-foot-long ore trucks. Imagine how this might distress you.
Kinross Manh Choh says the convoy will last four to five years. Ouch to tourism. Of course, Kinross Manh Choh should process ore at their mine and create good jobs in Tok. In what universe is it reasonable to transform a scenic public highway into a hazardous haul road for the benefit of just one mine?