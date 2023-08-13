Kinross is misrepresenting facts

To the editor: The representative picture of an ore truck that Kinross provided at the DOT TAC meeting and used in the News-Miner article is both incorrect and misleading. The pictured truck is a Canadian grain hauler, not a rock truck. It is 82 feet long, not the 95-foot Kinross truck. It has eight axles, not the 16 axles on a Kinross truck. It can weigh about 110,000 pounds, not the 165,000 pounds for a Kinross truck.
Kinross is flagrantly misrepresenting their intentions to the public. What (else) can we expect once they begin hauling ore later this year. Given Kinross’s lack of transparency and dishonesty, their dangerous and damaging ore trucks should be denied access to public highways.