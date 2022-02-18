Kinross Gold’s social license is at risk

To the editor: Watching TV the other night, I learned a term that made me think of Kinross’ plan to truck mining ore 240 miles from its Manh Choh mine near Tetlin to their mill at Fort Knox. The term is “social license,” and it dovetails with the ideas of goodwill, sustainability and the triple bottom line theory. In economics, the triple bottom line theory states that companies should weigh social, environmental and financial concerns equally (in other words, people-planet-profit). Social license gauges how a company’s business practices are accepted by its employees, stakeholders and the community at large.
It takes a company time to build social license. They must be seen as operating responsibly and being a good corporate citizen. Their employees and the environment must be well taken care of. If problems occur, they must be perceived as “doing the right thing” or their social license is put in peril. Tragedies such as the deadly accident involving the truck carrying explosives to Kinross’ Chirano gold mine near Ghana last month take a huge hit on social license. Communities watch and remember how these things are handled.
Corporate standards of behavior have changed much over time. We don’t accept child labor or unsafe working conditions anymore. Insider trading, environmental pollution, even tobacco policies attract more scrutiny than they used to.
Which brings me back to Kinross and their trucking plan. Years ago, it may have seemed like a good idea to drive 480 miles roundtrip to haul a load of ore on a public highway to a mill. It probably met the profitability bottom line. These days, common sense tells us it is wrong on many levels: The safety of the driving public and of schoolchildren waiting for buses on the sides of those highways in the dark, the large carbon footprint, the air and noise pollution, the road and bridge degradation. The other two bottom lines are missing.
Kinross would do well to safeguard their hard-earned social license. They need to rethink their trucking plan before it threatens their social license to operate in Alaska.