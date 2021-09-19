You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kevin McKinley for Borough Assembly

  • Comments

Kevin McKinley for Borough Assembly

To the editor: I have been privileged to know Kevin McKinley for a few years now, both on a political level and on a professional level as he has been a customer of my contracting business.

I first met Kevin when he was running for state House in 2018. And, as I’m not one for being shy with candidates, I drilled him with questions. I wanted to know what his principles were, what his foundational values were. And I was pleased to find out that he and I share similar principles. Principles of limited government, lower taxes, individual property rights and fiscal responsibility.

I’m happy to support Kevin Mckinley for Borough Assembly and I hope you’ll join me on Oct. 5 and do the same.

This is my personal opinion and does not represent any organization that I’m affiliated with.

This is my personal opinion and dose not represent any organization that I’m affiliated with.

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.