Kevin McKinley for Borough Assembly
To the editor: I have been privileged to know Kevin McKinley for a few years now, both on a political level and on a professional level as he has been a customer of my contracting business.
I first met Kevin when he was running for state House in 2018. And, as I’m not one for being shy with candidates, I drilled him with questions. I wanted to know what his principles were, what his foundational values were. And I was pleased to find out that he and I share similar principles. Principles of limited government, lower taxes, individual property rights and fiscal responsibility.
I’m happy to support Kevin Mckinley for Borough Assembly and I hope you’ll join me on Oct. 5 and do the same.
This is my personal opinion and does not represent any organization that I’m affiliated with.