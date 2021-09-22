Kelly's commitment to community

To the editor: Our support of each other includes choosing leadership who has a commitment to consensus building for the betterment and resiliency of the entire community. With great respect for her commitment to Fairbanks and her 30-year career in private and public education and counseling in our community — and her news reporting — I encourage FNSB residents to vote for Kristan Kelly for Assembly Seat G on Oct. 5.
Over the past three decades, Kristan has consistently and effectively put herself on the front lines helping Fairbanks families through education channels and responsibly ensuring clear and balanced communications as a news reporter.
Kristan is thoughtful, bright, engaged, measured, inclusive and committed, and she would be a fresh voice in helping lead our community through her election to the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly. As a principled and in-touch educator, she has demonstrated an ability to make timely and sound decisions affecting the lives of families across the borough, grasping the complexities and relationships of borough authority and responsibilities.
Please vote for Kristan Kelly, a clear choice for a fresh, thoughtful and balanced voice of reason for Assembly Seat G.