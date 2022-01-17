 Skip to main content
Kelly Tshibaka for U.S. Senate

To the editor: I am writing this letter to endorse Kelly Tshibaka for United States Senate for the state of Alaska.

To be honest it is time for new leadership in the Senate. For the last 19 years Lisa Murkowski has drifted further and further away from the traditions of Alaska and from the people themselves. This year is a choice between A Rino Republican that barely votes with her own party.

It is time for a new face in the Senate. It is time for the state of Alaska to elect Kelly Tshibaka to be our next senator. Kelly has laid out a plan that will benefit the residents of Alaska. It is time we said enough to Sen. Murkowski. She has gone too far in her 19 years as our senator. We cannot forget that it was nepotism that got her into the Senate in the first place when her father, then-Sen. Murkowski, came back to Alaska to become governor.

So I beg you great residents of Fairbanks and all of our neighbors in the great state of Alaska, please vote for Kelly Tshibaka to be our next senator.

