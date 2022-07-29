Keeping the lights on

To the editor: I was laying in bed last night wondering, like many of us, when my power would be restored. I was an individual outage; a tree had taken down my line, so with all the major outages I knew I was low priority.
As 11:30 p.m. comes rolling up and I decide to try and get some sleep, I start to drift off and I hear a voice. I thought, “Great, a dream with audio,” then a second voice, then a loud crash. Now my dogs are involved. I get up and go outside. What a beautiful sight — a lineman going up to reattach my power. In less than 15 minutes I have power, and the two linemen have my heartfelt thanks and some moose brats from Delta Meats. When I asked if I was their last call, they said no, they were working 24/7 until everybody was restored.