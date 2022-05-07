Keeping the best and the brightest in the United States

To the editor: Currently, foreign-born STEM students in the United States are utilizing our advanced education, but outdated systems force many talented individuals to leave upon graduation due to lack of access to legal avenues to live and work in America. To remain competitive with rapidly innovating countries like China and strengthen our national security, we need to keep the best and brightest minds in the United States.
Here in Alaska, many STEM education programs are expanding to prepare more young people for careers in these critical sectors, and with nearly 30% of our college students being first-generation Americans, it is essential that we allow students every opportunity to work here when they complete their degrees.
The advanced degree foreign born STEM talent provisions in the America COMPETES Act would help solve this problem by giving certain STEM degree holders from other countries increased opportunities to contribute here. Most of these students would remain in America if they could, so this legislation would mean incredible growth for our STEM workforce. This legislation would also increase our global competitiveness and national security more broadly. The Senate passed similar legislation, but that omits these STEM talent provisions, with the support of Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan.
As Congress works toward a final version of this legislation, I hope that Sens. Murkowski and Sullivan support its progress with the necessary STEM provisions included and help pass a version that will create a prosperous STEM workforce in America and enhance our national security and economy in the process.
Bree Bieber
Anchorage