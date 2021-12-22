You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Keeping the arts alive at UAF

  • Comments

Keeping the arts alive at UAF

To the editor: I was thrilled to read Sam Bishop’s wonderful article about Steve Holmberg’s generous gift to the University of Alaska Fairbanks Music Department.

I enjoyed reading how Steve recalled what a difference the UAF’s Summer Fine Arts Camp made to his life in the 1970s.

That camp began in 1964 under the leadership of the then-new faculty member, Charles W. Davis. It’s interesting to note that he was told not to start the camp that summer because of the horrific 1964 Good Friday Earthquake.

But he held it! And it was a resounding success. Over the years, it positively changed the lives of many high school students. I enjoyed seeing aspiring young musicians like Vivica Genaux launch their careers because they got their start at that camp.

It was a sad day when funding was no longer granted to the camp. In the long run, the camp more than paid its own way because it helped develop responsible young citizens who discovered their talents at that camp.

The budget cuts at the university are staggering.

Hopefully, Steve’s generous gift will inspire other UAF alums to contribute to their areas of study.

Bravo to Steve Holmberg. And brava to the energetic Jaunelle Celaire and her UAF Music Department faculty. They are dedicated to keep a vibrant music department.

I am now 92. I am living in Tucson, but my heart will always be with the Fairbanks community. It was a wonderful place for me to get the Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival established.

Here’s to Fairbanks and to UAF!

Recommended for you

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.