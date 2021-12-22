Keeping the arts alive at UAF
To the editor: I was thrilled to read Sam Bishop’s wonderful article about Steve Holmberg’s generous gift to the University of Alaska Fairbanks Music Department.
I enjoyed reading how Steve recalled what a difference the UAF’s Summer Fine Arts Camp made to his life in the 1970s.
That camp began in 1964 under the leadership of the then-new faculty member, Charles W. Davis. It’s interesting to note that he was told not to start the camp that summer because of the horrific 1964 Good Friday Earthquake.
But he held it! And it was a resounding success. Over the years, it positively changed the lives of many high school students. I enjoyed seeing aspiring young musicians like Vivica Genaux launch their careers because they got their start at that camp.
It was a sad day when funding was no longer granted to the camp. In the long run, the camp more than paid its own way because it helped develop responsible young citizens who discovered their talents at that camp.
The budget cuts at the university are staggering.
Hopefully, Steve’s generous gift will inspire other UAF alums to contribute to their areas of study.
Bravo to Steve Holmberg. And brava to the energetic Jaunelle Celaire and her UAF Music Department faculty. They are dedicated to keep a vibrant music department.
I am now 92. I am living in Tucson, but my heart will always be with the Fairbanks community. It was a wonderful place for me to get the Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival established.
Here’s to Fairbanks and to UAF!