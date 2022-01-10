 Skip to main content
Keeping Far North history alive

To the editor: Jack Barnwell’s Jan. 7 story “Shoring up Fairbanks’ oldest church” is greatly appreciated for discussing the structural stabilization of the church, its historical and current uses, and acknowledging the work of borough and Pioneer Park staff.

Structures and their roles in communities define places. We are fortunate to have Pioneer Park as a place where our local and regional history is acknowledged, interpreted and continued. Adjacent to the church is the Wickersham House Museum maintained by the Tanana-Yukon Historical Society which relates the role and life of James Wickersham in Fairbanks and Alaska history. Park and borough staff also supervised the replacement of roofs of that historic house and other similarly significant Pioneer Park buildings.

Located next to each other, the First Presbyterian Church and Wickersham House are united through a facsimile reproduced recipe book entitled “First Catch Your Moose: The Fairbanks Cookbook, 1909”. It contains homely advice about living in the Far North, ads for local businesses, wild game recipes, and even ingredient substitutions (vinegar for lemons, etc.) appropriate for those living at the end of supply chains. Is 2022 ironically parallel to 1909? Copies are available on the TYHS website.

Hearty thanks to the borough and Pioneer Park staff for caring for and maintaining our historic structures and thereby reminding us of our past, as well as introducing visitors to our unique history.

