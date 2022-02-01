Keep your snow removal to yourself

To the editor: Madden Real Estate has a home listed on my street.
Last week I noticed a heavy equipment operator moving snow from that home’s driveway out to and on the road and into a neighbor’s vacant lot. (The neighbor and I both use this lot as a snow dump.) I flagged down the operator and told him he could not dump snow there and that he would need to remove what he had dumped. His response was “OK.” He did move out of sight with a couple of scoops but then resumed bringing back more snow and spreading it further onto the lot.
There was no company name on the equipment, so I called Madden and spoke to the agent who had listed the house. She confirmed that Madden had hired the contractor so I asked her to contact them. She declined to name the contractor. The lot owner also called Madden. Now, more then a week later, Madden has done nothing to resolve this issue.
Borough code 12.04 clearly prohibits moving snow onto a service district road. When clearing a driveway, all snow is required to stay on your own property. Clearly, common sense should tell you that it isn’t OK to put your snow on someone else’s property. There is a dedicated driveway on this lot, and the equipment operator should have known better then to fill it in.
Madden could have easily resolved this issue. They seemed totally baffled by our “unreasonable“ request to have the snow removed. We will now have to pay our own contractor to do this so we have access. We are both widows on fixed incomes.