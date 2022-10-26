Keep Rep. Grier Hopkins for House District 34

To the editor: Recent forums presenting candidates for Alaska House District 34 strengthened my support for incumbent Rep. Grier Hopkins. Hopkins and his opponent, Borough Assemblyperson Frank Tomaszewski, met in a virtual forum hosted by the NAACP during its state candidate series, including what the News-Miner called a few “heated” exchanges. Then, Friday’s forum cosponsored by the League of Women Voters and the News-Miner added to my conviction that Hopkins best represents me and my neighbors.
Hopkins rejects as untrue Tomaszewski’s claim that the federal government “prints money at unprecedented levels,” causing “rampant inflation.” I agree with Hopkins. World events — like the pandemic, climate-change-related storms on Alaska’s west coast, and Putin’s war in Ukraine — wreak chaos on economies across the globe. Alaska’s Legislature can’t solve high prices.
Tomaszewski’s claim seems like inflammatory fearmongering, as does his idea that ranked choice voting is, somehow, a way to “hide dark money.” Huh? Any proof? Tomaszewski also says lower and middle-class families “bear the cost of state government” when, for decades, we’ve had zero income tax in Alaska, and private businesses set local prices for gas, oil, food, vehicles and utilities. Borough property taxes have even decreased a bit recently. Neither Hopkins nor wannabe Tomaszewski, as elected legislators, could really change prices.
Tomaszewski also calls for a fully funded PFD. As Hopkins sensibly points out, this plan robs Alaska’s future and our children, depleting the very fund that helps keep Alaska tax free and solvent. While his opponent ranted, Hopkins supported funding public schools (which he attended) and the university system. Hopkins believes climate change is real and offers ways to combat it. He supports a woman’s right to choose, guaranteed in Alaska’s constitution. Hopkins is pragmatic, focusing on a positive future, citing his specific work in office and the importance of working across the aisle.
In both forums, Hopkins offered an optimistic view of voters and of Alaska, noting the long-range need to adequately fund public schools, police and safety, and suggesting practical steps for energy efficiency. He cited his own achievements, rather than spouting conspiracy theories, and Hopkins has my vote.