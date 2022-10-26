 Skip to main content
Keep Rep. Grier Hopkins for House District 34

To the editor: Recent forums presenting candidates for Alaska House District 34 strengthened my support for incumbent Rep. Grier Hopkins. Hopkins and his opponent, Borough Assemblyperson Frank Tomaszewski, met in a virtual forum hosted by the NAACP during its state candidate series, including what the News-Miner called a few “heated” exchanges. Then, Friday’s forum cosponsored by the League of Women Voters and the News-Miner added to my conviction that Hopkins best represents me and my neighbors.

Hopkins rejects as untrue Tomaszewski’s claim that the federal government “prints money at unprecedented levels,” causing “rampant inflation.” I agree with Hopkins. World events — like the pandemic, climate-change-related storms on Alaska’s west coast, and Putin’s war in Ukraine — wreak chaos on economies across the globe. Alaska’s Legislature can’t solve high prices.

