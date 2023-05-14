Keep ranked choice voting

11 May 2023
To the editor:
To the editor:
I’ve been dismayed by the success to date of the effort to repeal Alaska’s new ranked choice voting process. Do legislators really want to return to the old way, wherein a voter standing in the booth too often contemplated the ballot and had to mutter, “Now, shall I vote for the loony Lefty or go for the rabid Righty?”
The organized parties are dominated by True Believers who share core ideologies; reasonably, they select and put forward candidates who share those beliefs to the greatest extent possible. That such candidates may not well match the views of most Alaska citizens has been shown at least by the continuing reelections of Senator Lisa Murkowski, even though the GOP keeps trying to slam her for thinking outside the party’s box.
Nothing in ranked choice voting prevents the traditional parties from putting forward and advocating for their own candidates. It only prevents them from wholly dominating the voting process. A committed Libertarian can rank the conservative Republican candidate #2 on the ballot; a hard-core Democrat might give a Green that position. If voters don’t have a second choice, they can quit with #1. The ranking system is not too hard to figure out –or are we going to brag that Alaskans are more stupid than Maine’s voters? Ranked choice is up for consideration in other places too.
I’m sorry that the system seems to have scared some citizens, although I suspect those who are most scared are the party regulars whose power diminishes as that of the people increases.
Carla Helfferich
Ester
