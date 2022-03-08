 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Keep music education in Fairbanks elementary schools

  • Comments

Keep music education in Fairbanks elementary schools

To the editor: I taught general music in the FBNSB School District from 1985-2008 at Badger Road, Two Rivers and Denali elementary school. During that time I was privileged to work with a host of outstanding music educators on the instrumental side. These teachers, as do current instrumental teachers, taught and inspired large groups of young players to learn and appreciate a new way of making music together. Those students continued their learning into the secondary programs, all of which were outstanding.

During my tenure there were years during the spring budget process that cuts and layoffs were proposed in these programs. Parents and community members always answered the call and filled the board rooms with their presence and voiced their support for music in the schools. Subsequently the programs were spared. This pattern repeated itself with periodic frequency through the 90s, 00s and into the ‘teens. Each time Fairbanks let it be known that they valued music education for their children and wanted it saved.

It is with great dismay that I read of the proposed cuts to elementary instrumental music yet again. I’m greatly disappointed that after literally decades of the Fairbanks community voicing their support and desire for instrumental education for their children, these programs are on the chopping block once again. Often these cuts have been proposed and/or supported by school board members who themselves participated and enjoyed the very programs they are willing to cut. To board members I say, in the year 2022 is this really the extent of hard work and creative thinking while working the budget process? Do you all honestly feel you’ve worked every scenario and turned over every stone?

Look around the Fairbanks community and you will see that music and the arts are a major part of a number of people’s lives from pre-school through adult. It’s one of the many things that makes Fairbanks a special place. This love and appreciation begins as a young student of the arts. Don’t deprive this generation of young musicians the joy of learning from these outstanding music educators. Once again, Fairbanks is speaking. Please listen.

Recommended for you

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.