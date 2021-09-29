Keep Mike Welch as North Pole mayor

To the editor: In November 2020, Mayor Welch heard about our U.S. Dept. of Energy (DOE) funded project to design and demonstrate a small-scale coal gasification plant for generating low-cost heat and power.
Being familiar with district heating systems, Mayor Welch recognized the opportunity for this plant to provide low-cost heat for the city of North Pole municipal buildings and its water customers. The water system, approximately 50 miles of pipeline, is usually heated November to June. It serves many city residents and is expanding to meet the needs of nearby communities whose wells are affected by groundwater contamination. There is also the potential to provide low-cost heat to the nearby waterpark and schools. Finally, recognizing that high-cost housing is an impediment to Eielson AFB’s expansion plans, he recognized an opportunity to provide heat for a nearby subdivision as well. He persuaded our team to site this demonstration plant within North Pole.
This plant is designed to operate within the EPA designated serious non-attainment area. Indeed, emissions will be so clean after treatment that the flue gas will be routed through a 20-acre greenhouse to be co-located with this demonstration plant, thus reducing CO2 emissions. This is no pipe dream. To date, DOE has invested $3 million through the National Energy Technology Laboratory. The construction application is due in May, and we are well on our way toward securing the 20% private sector investment required by DOE. (If selected, then DOE/NETL will cover the remaining 80%.) No funding from the city of North Pole nor from the Borough is foreseen.
If built, then it will be directly because of Mayor Welch’s tireless efforts in meeting with, and recruiting, private sector investors to join our project. He is forward thinking, inventive, dares to act when he sees an opportunity that benefits his community — qualities that are needed if the Interior is to grow at a pace to accommodate the needs of our local airmen and soldiers. (And fresh produce sounds pretty good to me, as well.)
I urge everyone who is interested in growing the local economy to re-elect Mayor Welch.