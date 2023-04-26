Keep Mary Siah open

To the editor: I am wondering how many members in the Borough Assembly have even bothered to visit Mary Siah? Or even know one of the senior citizens who live in this community who does use this facility. The senior population in this community continues to grow and here you are thinking well we just don’t care and we will just close this place. Hiring lifeguards is not just a local problem, it is a Nationwide issue. Shame on all of you who voted to close this facility. It was just up-graded. We certainly don’t want it closed, torn down and turned into a parking lot. And we certainly do not have the money to build a fancy recreation center that a former Mayor was pushing down our throats.
Pam Bruce