Keep local elections local

  • Updated
  • Comments

To the editor: I just received and I assume many other borough residents received a political flier in the mail paid for by Building Alaska, Inc.

The flier is asking me to elect three conservative candidates for Borough Assembly. The problem is that the Oct. 5 election is strictly a local election and Building Alaska, Inc. is funded mostly by Mike Baker to the tune of $60,000 and who lives three time zones away in Illinois. This Illinois resident also founded Building Alaska, Inc. The other funders live in Anchorage. None of the funders can vote in our local elections yet they are using their money to influence the outcome. Not only is Baker an outsider but he tried to evade APOC (Alaska Public Offices Commission) financial disclosure rules. He wanted to keep his influence money a secret. Fortunately, APOC ruled that Building Alaska, Inc. had to disclose its funders.

In my opinion local elections are as or more important that state or federal elections. I want my elected officials to be free of outside influences. On Oct. 5, I will be voting for Savannah Fletcher, David Guttenberg, and Kristan Kelly for Borough Assembly. They are all smart, thoughtful, fair-minded, and most importantly they are not under the influence of outside money.

